Select Page

//Huab Conservancy gets boost from Ultimate Safaris Namibia

Posted by | Sep 28, 2021 |

//Huab Conservancy gets boost from Ultimate Safaris Namibia

As part of their continued impact investment into the //Huab Conservancy, the Ultimate Safaris Namibia has decided as a travel company to create one hectare of agricultural land, shaded and watered along with a large chicken coup for the community.

The company also built storage facilities and a cool room entirely electrified from a fence perspective, to keep out the local elephants and all solar powered.

Ultimate Safaris said the idea behind this investment is for the conservancy to rent this infrastructure out to a competent commercial crop farmer, whilst employing people from the conservancy and ensuring skills transfer over the years.

“Local supermarkets and other tourism enterprises will support the project by buying their products and the investment into this project is more than N$2.5 million and we could no be more excited about getting planting,” they added.

This is in partnership with the Conservation Travel Foundation and the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia. The //Huab Conservancy is situated in the Kunene region and there are only 930 people and wildlife that includes elephant, leopard, mountain zebra, kudu, duiker, warthog, steenbok, klipspringer, ostrich, gemsbok and springbok.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Funding for Karas community projects

Funding for Karas community projects

25 September 2015

Sitting idle at home is not an option says industrious youth

Sitting idle at home is not an option says industrious youth

3 June 2021

Buying land, one dollar at a time

Buying land, one dollar at a time

28 August 2015

Traditional Ambassador

Traditional Ambassador

7 March 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<