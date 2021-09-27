Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 27 September 2021

Posted by | Sep 27, 2021 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 27 September 2021

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfers from Swakoppoort to Von Bach took place.

**Omatako abstraction took place to online users.

***Tranfers from Tilda viljoen Dam to Daan viljoen Dam took place for one day only.

****Daan Viljoen Dam level increased due to back wash water from the purification plant.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 24 February 2021

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 24 February 2021

19 February 2021

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 03 May 2021

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 03 May 2021

5 May 2021

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 31 January 2018

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 31 January 2018

26 January 2018

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 02 June Five-day outlook to Wednesday 07 June

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 02 June Five-day outlook to Wednesday 07 June

2 June 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<