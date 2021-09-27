From mining uranium to helping find out what kills vultures

A local NGO active in the conservation of vultures, received a substantial donation from Rössing Uranium to help them track the movements of these large raptors.

Thanking the uranium miner, Peter Bridgeford of Vultures Namibia said “All six vulture species still found in Namibia, are under pressure from a number of sources, with poison as the number one killer.”

Rössing’s Manager of Corporate Communication, Daylight Ekandjo said: “The past 19 years Rössing uranium has formed a birdwatching event as an environmental education activity during which school learners had a privilege to watch and learn about various bird species. This year, we chose to focus specifically on one bird amongst many others, the vulture.”

Rössing Uranium will be working with Vultures Namibia, an NGO that is involved with vulture conservation and research under the auspices of Bridgeford. In recent years, he has volunteered as a guide in the birdwatching event. Ekandjo said Rössing acknowledges his selflessness in support of bird conservation.”

Rössing’s Manager of Health, Safety, Environment & Protection Services, Jacklyn Mwenze said: “The protection of environmental quality, including biodiversity, is important at Rössing Uranium. We take pride in the conservation of biodiversity within the ambit of the Rössing Uranium mining licence, in the surrounding communities, as well as in Namibia at large.

“We seek out situations that can achieve environmental quality and increase economic wealth and social well-being, today, tomorrow and for generations to come. Our goal is to create a positive impact on biodiversity and contribute to conservation by supporting such initiatives.”

As a responsible corporate citizen, Rössing sees itself as the a leader in environmental stewardship.

From the left, Daylight Ekandjo, Jacklyn Mwenze and Peter Bridgeford.