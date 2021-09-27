Munetsi appointed CEO of Airlines Association of Southern Africa

The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA), appointed Aaron Munetsi as its new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 27 September 2021

Munetsi takes the helm from Wrenelle Stander who is leaving the industry body to take up a new position with Wesgro, promoting and developing tourism and economic development in the Western Cape.

“Aaron is reputed for his industry knowledge and formidable network of relationships that he has built over his more than 30 years of commercial and aero political experience in the airline industry. He has worked in Southern, Eastern and West Africa as well as the Middle East for airlines in the public and private sector, with industry bodies and as a consultant on aero political affairs, all of which make him a natural fit and a great asset for AASA as its new CEO,” explained AASA Chairperson, Elmar Conradie.

Munetsi holds diplomas and certificates in marketing, strategic management and leadership from the University of Zimbabwe, University of Witwatersrand Graduate Business School and the Gordon Institute for Business Studies.

“I am looking forward to leading AASA and building on the solid base that has been prepared by my predecessors and its team. I intend to apply my broad industry experience to find common ground with policymakers, legislators, regulators and our industry partners in developing solutions to the key issues facing airlines throughout the Southern Africa Development Community,” said Munetsi

He held several commercial management positions at South African Airways, including Regional Manager for Africa and the Middle East and as its Acting Chief Commercial Officer. For 10 years, Mr Munetsi served on the board of Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Business and After leaving SAA in 2018 he joined the African Airlines Association for a stint as its Director: Government, Legal and Industry Affairs. For the past year, he has been working as an aero political and business strategy advisor to airlines.