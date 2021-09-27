Select Page

Bank Windhoek installs more cash deposit ATMs countrywide

Bank Windhoek completed the second phase of its rollout of cash deposit ATMs in Namibia’s northern, coastal and central regions.

“This development follows the successful trial and testing phase of our first cash deposit ATMs at Katutura, Walvis Bay, Kuisebmund and Maroela Mall branches earlier this year,” said Bank Windhoek’s National Operations Manager, David Nell.

“Though the initial rollout was limited to a test and trial basis, we have extremely positive feedback from our customers, indicating a growing demand for self-service channels,” said Nell.

During September, the Bank installed cash deposit ATMs in Ondangwa, Ongwediva, Outapi, its Main and Capricorn Branches, as well as Platz Am Meer, Swakopmund.

In the next phase, the Bank expects to complete the installation and commissioning of cash deposit ATMs before the end of 2021 at the towns of Okahandja, Arandis, Henties Bay, Swakopmund, Omaruru, Gobabis, Nkurunkuru, Okakarara, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Lüderitz, Oranjemund, Karasburg, Mariental, Aranos and Keetmanshoop.

 

