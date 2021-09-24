Select Page

New GS1 Namibia Barcode and Consumer Protection policy launched

The Namibia Consumer Protection Policy (NCPP) and the GS1 License was launched on 22 September by Hon Lucia Iipumbu, the Minister of Industrialization and Trade, in Windhoek.

The objective of NCPP is to protect consumers and secure an equitable environment for businesses, by enhancing consumer rights through access to comprehensive information on products and services. The policy advocates for ethical behavior in promoting reputable products and services.

The minister said the policy intends to increase the transparency of retail transactions to deter unscrupulous dealers to engage in deceptive or unfair practices.

Namibia owning a GS1 License allows the administration, facilitation and allocation of barcodes to locally produced good and services through the Namibia Barcode Centre. Barcodes are automated with bars and spaces for easy identification through the data entry process, which reduces the risk associated with manual errors,” the ministry informed.

The Deputy Minister, Hon Verna Sinimbo said that Grown at Home is a particular objective they continue to pursue. “The absence of [local] barcodes created an information mishap, but now that the barcode centre is established, we expect enhanced consumer education and comprehensive consumer protection,” she added.

The ministry through its agency, the Namibia Trade Forum in partnership with the Namibia Barcode Centre provided administrative and technical support throughout the long journey to get to the point where the GS1 license and the policy could be introduced.

