Cassidy promises to set the mood for summer’s Night Under the Stars

The first summer edition of Night Under the Stars (NUTS) will Feature Cassidy on 1 October at the Goethe-Institut Namibia. The event will be open to the public and tickets will be sold for N$20 at the gate starting at 19:00. Seats are limited due to social distancing regulations.

Cassidy promises to set the mood for the summer festivities by performing songs from his brand new album set to launch on 28 September.

Cassidy Karon is a multitalented musician, fashion designer, song writer and producer. He is a seven times Namibian Annual Music Award (NAMA) winner as a member of hip-hop due Paradox and has appeared on international television channels such as CNN.

Cassidy describes himself as an electronic musician and experimentation is pivotal to his identity, plus he considers himself a student of life.

“I write about everyday life in Katutura from the perspective of appreciation and I try to celebrate who we are and what we are capable of as a community and act as a voice and reference for children who want to take an alternative approach to life,” he said. He celebrates being black and from Katutura by grounding himself within the aspiration to become a catalyst for change in his community.

“I spread a homegrown narrative of hope and overcoming difficulties we face in our communities. I have experienced the Namibian struggle as well as Namibian victory at the highest level,” he added.