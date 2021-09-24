Select Page

Sep 24, 2021

CENORED and MTC sign MoU to give users easier access to electricity

CENORED and MTC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on Smart Metering technologies and Smart Grid platforms, on 23 September in Otjiwarongo.

Robert Kahimise, Chief Executive of CENORED said in recent years the growth of each course requires continuous enhancement of technological capacity and capability to serve their customers first, fast, efficiently and effectively.

Dr Licky Erastus, Managing Director of MTC said they are looking to provide solutions to CENORED in the areas of Digital Transformation in the electricity industry. He added that this cooporation will give flexibility to users with more convenient access to electricity and it will help CENORED accelerate electricity usage allowing for a Nationalized Vending Solution on MTC’s Network and Digital Platforms.

The aim of the MoU is to focus on remotely assisting with data management and monitoring capabilities, automation and control and the effective utilization and safe management of transmission and distribution. Longer term, the Memorandum makes provision for cooperation on the Internet of Things, enhanced connectivity, and related ICT issues.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

