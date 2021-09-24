Windhoek and Bremen talk about urban agriculture and food security

Professor Barbara Reinhold-Hurek from the University of Bremen in Germany paid a courtesy call to the Windhoek Mayor Dr Job Amupanda on 20 September.

Professor Reinhold-Hurek, a microbiologist is in the country to follow up on the scientific projects that her university is implementing with the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Amupanda said Windhoek and Bremen have solid relations that should be nurtured and grown for more impact. He also spoke about Windhoek’s urban agriculture and food security initiatives, particularly the Farm Okukuna project, in Goreangab and the N$2 million EU-funded solid waste management project. All these are elements of the Windhoek-Bremen cooperation.

Other projects under the cooperation are the provision of a decentralized waste water treatment system for an off-grid sanitation solution at informal settlements, and support for the City’s Covid-response plan.