Select Page

Windhoek and Bremen talk about urban agriculture and food security

Posted by | Sep 24, 2021 |

Windhoek and Bremen talk about urban agriculture and food security

Professor Barbara Reinhold-Hurek from the University of Bremen in Germany paid a courtesy call to the Windhoek Mayor Dr Job Amupanda on 20 September.

Professor Reinhold-Hurek, a microbiologist is in the country to follow up on the scientific projects that her university is implementing with the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Amupanda said Windhoek and Bremen have solid relations that should be nurtured and grown for more impact. He also spoke about Windhoek’s urban agriculture and food security initiatives, particularly the Farm Okukuna project, in Goreangab and the N$2 million EU-funded solid waste management project. All these are elements of the Windhoek-Bremen cooperation.

Other projects under the cooperation are the provision of a decentralized waste water treatment system for an off-grid sanitation solution at informal settlements, and support for the City’s Covid-response plan.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Otjiwarongo Multi-purpose Help Centre reaches out to destitute families to relieve food shortages

Otjiwarongo Multi-purpose Help Centre reaches out to destitute families to relieve food shortages

12 May 2020

Import of cheetahs to India could work

Import of cheetahs to India could work

21 May 2012

Promising young chefs cook up a storm in first cook-off

Promising young chefs cook up a storm in first cook-off

25 January 2013

Organic Groove to rock Windhoek

Organic Groove to rock Windhoek

4 November 2011

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<