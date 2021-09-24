Engen offers many launch awards to give new Quick Shop app some market traction

Downstream fuel retailer, Engen, has aggressively entered the digital retail space with the launch of their new inhouse app, which they hope will draw customers with the promise to deliver grocery orders or bring it out to the customer’s car.

“We deliver your order or bring it to your car for collection”, said Christian Li, Engen’s Managing Director in Namibia. The delivery or pick-up commitment is valid every day from 08:00 to 20:00.

Available for download from Google Play, the Apple App Store and the Hauwei App Gallery, the Engen App enables customers to order groceries and take-aways at the click of a button.

For the launch, Engen is offering exciting incentives, with the first 100 customers who order online for N$300 or more receiving their delivery free of charge and earning double loyalty points.

“Customers who download and register can also earn rewards instantly by playing the ‘Scratch and Win’ games,” said Li.

The Engen App conveniently offers motorists a safe and contactless way to pay for their fuel and convenience store purchases from any Engen Quick Shop.

The Engen App boasts exciting rewards and gamification features, including instant Win & Spin and Scratch & Win games; Smiles$ loyalty points, and digital vouchers.

Cashless payments can be made by either using points accumulated or via a linked credit or debit card.

“You can also send a gift voucher via the Engen App to other users as well as to people who are not on the App via a specified cell phone number which is sent via SMS,” said Li.