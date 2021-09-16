EbonyLife, Sony Pictures Television announce brand-new writers initiative for Africans

EbonyLife and Sony Pictures Television this week announced ÀLÓ, a brand-new writers initiative offering a unique platform for African writers.

The word “ÀLÓ” is from the Yoruba language and translates as ‘once upon a time’. The ÀLÓ Initiative website will open for fixed periods beginning this Friday 24 September, when writers can submit their television scripts and story documents, which will then be reviewed and shortlisted by the ÀLÓ team which is comprised of creative executives from both EbonyLife and Sony Pictures Television.

Mo Abudu, Chief Executive of EbonyLife Media, said the writers’ initiative is in line with their continent-wide vision to harness and grow Africa’s creative economy.

“It is focused on global storytelling that is authentically African and that gives African writers access to the biggest international broadcasters in the world. It is a dream come true for me,” Abudu said.

Entrants can reside outside Africa but must be of African heritage, born in any of the continent’s fifty-four countries or have proven citizenship as a native of the country, or be first generation children.

The initiative is open to professionals, freelancers as well as up-and-coming writers, and there are no limitations to the story ideas or scripts. Any theme or story is welcome, but submissions must pay homage to Africa’s unique cultures, diversity, heritage and people.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to enter into a series pilot development agreement with SPT and EbonyLife under the ÀLÓ Initiative to create and write a pilot script. Once completed, the projects will be pitched to major international broadcasters for their consideration.

Nina Lederman of Sony Pictures Television said the ÀLÓ initiative is born out of Sony Pictures Television and EbonyLife’s shared passion for great storytelling.

“We know from our many, many conversations developing this initiative with Mo and her team at EbonyLife that there are countless stories from across the African continent yet to be told. We hope that this provides a unique platform to writers of African heritage with a story they want to bring to the world,” Lederman said.

Mo Abudu, Chief Executive, EbonyLife Media.