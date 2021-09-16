Select Page

Junior tennis tournament set for this weekend at multiple venues

Sep 23, 2021

Trustco Group Holdings, in partnership with the Namibia Tennis Association (NTA), will step onto the court once again on 24 and 25 September, for the annual Trustco NTA Junior Tournament 2021.

With an increasing number of entries due to the ever-growing number of junior players in the country, the event will be hosted at multiple venues, such as the Police Tennis Club, Central Tennis Courts, DTS courts and SKW.

The tournament serves as the lead-in to the prestigious and final juniors tennis tournament for the year, the Trustco NTA Junior Masters 2021, set to be hosted in the capital city later this year. It also serves as the perfect precursor for the upcoming Southern African Team Championships, to which under 12s have been invited to by the Confederation of African Tennis, scheduled for 12 to 16 October 2021, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi’s success on the global front certainly seems to have inspired our youth. On every tennis court, they seem to have a spring in their step. Trustco will support our juniors as it has always done and cheer them on like never before,” said Trustco spokesperson, Neville Basson.

NTA’s Chairperson of Junior Tennis Namibia, Santie van der Walt said Trustco’s continual support and development of tennis amongst the youth remains unparalleled.

“We, as the NTA, cannot thank them enough for the direction and creative execution of their tournaments. We will take our players to Zimbabwe with confidence,” said van der Walt.

