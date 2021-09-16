Donors transform classrooms into dormitories at JP Brand

The learners at a small school in a secluded settlement near Rooibank in the Walvis Bay district have just resumed school at refurbished and renovated classrooms and dormitories.

The JP Brand Primary School at Utuseb received new ablution facilities for boys and girls and some old classrooms were converted into dormitories so that more children could be accommodated on the school’s premises itself.

Rudolf Coetzee, General Administration Manager of Ohorongo Cement, the main donor, said the school is situated at Utuseb settlement, about 60 kilometers from Walvis Bay and as a result of the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, not all learners could be accommodated at the school. He further explained that the project to increase the accommodation capacity y at the school was initiated by Support Ulm e.V, a German non-profit charity.

“Earlier this year, the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust received a request to identify a suitable education project in Namibia and Esther Mbathera, one of the trustees, identified this project and approval was granted to continue,” he said.

Other companies like Neo Paints and Coastal Precast and Paving, also contributed to the restoration of JP Brand, demonstrating the transformative power when several organisations combined their efforts to achieve specific educational goals.