UNAM Old Library gets new look and feel

Sep 23, 2021

UNAM Old Library gets new look and feel

The University of Namibia’s ‘Old Library’ has been transformed into a newly furnished multi-media unit, with donations of chairs, tables, reading material and a whiteboard from the Germany Embassy. The unit is instrumental in the language tuition.

German Ambassador, H.E. Herbert Beck said at the inaugural event that it is only by learning a language that you understand the culture of its people, and they are happy to see their efforts complementing that exchange of knowledge.

Vice-Chancellor of UNAM Prof Kenneth Matengu said he is very grateful that they are allowing students to learn other languages. “We believe that languages are not just an instrument of connection, but play a significant role in enabling the idea of global citizenship,” he added.

In attendance was Prof Frednard Gideon, Pro-Vice Chancellor: Academic Affairs, Prof Alfons Mosiame, Executive Dean: Faculty of Education and Human Sciences, Dr Martha Akawa-Shikufa, Associate Dean of the School of Humanities, Society and Development, Prof Herman Beyer, Head of the Humanities and Arts Department as well as staff from the department and the embassy.

