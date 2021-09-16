Select Page

Fistball action returns this weekend after 5-month break

Posted by | Sep 22, 2021 |

After five months of non-activity, the Bank Windhoek Fistball League returns with the Playoffs on Saturday, 25 September, 8:30 at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) Fistball Arena in Windhoek.

The matchday will see the crowning of the league champions in Category A and B this Saturday. In 2019, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) were the League Champions in Category A, while rivals Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC), won Category B. “This time, it is difficult to say who will win, we will have to wait come match day,” said the Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz.

The Championship log leaders, CFC 1, will meet fourth-placed CFC 2 in the first semi-final of Category A. After that, SKW 1, who occupies the second spot, will face the third-placed SFC 1 for qualification in the finals. Category B will witness SKW 2, SFC 2, and CFC 3 fighting for bragging rights. Minz added that Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), SFC 3, and SKW 3 could not enter their teams this time around due to player availability.

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League Playoffs for the Category B championship will be determined in a round-robin format. In contrast, the semi-final duels and the Category B encounters will be based on the best five sets. Participating teams in Category A will battle for glory according to the best out of seven sets.

With all COVID-19 measures in place, Minz concluded that match arrangements are in place and that the players are ready to perform during the Bank Windhoek Fistball League Playoffs.

 

