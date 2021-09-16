NamPower to sponsor disabled athletes categories at upcoming Sports Awards

NamPower has pledged a total of N$300,000 to sponsor the categories of athletes with disabilities at the upcoming Namibia Annual Sports Awards.

The awards are set to take place on 30 October in Windhoek and the power utility has pledged N$100,000 to Sportswoman of the Year with a disability, N$100,000 to Sportsman of the Year with a disability, N$50,000 to Junior Sportswoman of the year with Disability and N$50,000 to Junior Sportsman of the Year with disability.

“Our dedication towards the betterment of society through sports goes hand in hand with NamPower’s corporate social investment philosophy, which advocates for the socio-economic development of Namibia through community development and capacity and skills development amongst others,” NamPower announced this week.

“Let us continue to celebrate sports excellence and we wish all nominated athletes the best for the awards,” they concluded.