Select Page

NamPower to sponsor disabled athletes categories at upcoming Sports Awards

Posted by | Sep 22, 2021 |

NamPower to sponsor disabled athletes categories at upcoming Sports Awards

NamPower has pledged a total of N$300,000 to sponsor the categories of athletes with disabilities at the upcoming Namibia Annual Sports Awards.

The awards are set to take place on 30 October in Windhoek and the power utility has pledged N$100,000 to Sportswoman of the Year with a disability, N$100,000 to Sportsman of the Year with a disability, N$50,000 to Junior Sportswoman of the year with Disability and N$50,000 to Junior Sportsman of the Year with disability.

“Our dedication towards the betterment of society through sports goes hand in hand with NamPower’s corporate social investment philosophy, which advocates for the socio-economic development of Namibia through community development and capacity and skills development amongst others,” NamPower announced this week.

“Let us continue to celebrate sports excellence and we wish all nominated athletes the best for the awards,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Health Ministry creates an additional 214 mortuary spaces as COVID-19 deaths continue

Health Ministry creates an additional 214 mortuary spaces as COVID-19 deaths continue

16 July 2021

German diplomacy for local German-speaking diplomat

German diplomacy for local German-speaking diplomat

6 January 2017

Parliament launches 5-year strategic plan

Parliament launches 5-year strategic plan

21 September 2018

Nkurenkuru-Mpungu road mass accident claims 10 lives – MVA to cover funeral expenses

Nkurenkuru-Mpungu road mass accident claims 10 lives – MVA to cover funeral expenses

27 April 2021


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<