Debmarine donates additional ventilators to health ministry

Posted by | Sep 22, 2021 |

Debmarine Namibia this week donated six ventilators worth more than N$2 million to supplement the government’s effort in the continued fight against Covid-19.

This is an addition to the 30 ventilators the company donated to the Ministry of Health and Social Services almost 12 months ago.

“Following the latest trend in treating Covid-19, one of these ventilators support both invasive and non-invasive applications which will give medical providers flexibility in treating patients who are severely affected by COVID-19. It can be used to care for adults and children,” Debmarine CEO, Otto Shikongo said.

Shikongo said as of this week, at least 72% of Debmarine Namibia employees have been vaccinated with the first dose. With 50% being fully vaccinated.

 

Donald Matthys

