Select Page

Namibia Breweries signs substantive agreement with Food and Allied Workers Union

Posted by | Sep 22, 2021 |

Namibia Breweries signs substantive agreement with Food and Allied Workers Union

Namibia Breweries Limited signed their substantive agreement with the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU), effective for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2023.

A Round Robin Resolution was signed by the respective parties on 24 June 2021 for the implementation of wage increases effective 1 July 2021, however, due to COVID-19 regulations that limited face-to-face gatherings, the substantive agreement was only signed on 10 September 2021.

“The negotiation process was not easy, but the parties managed to reach an agreement under the tough circumstances which included the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Simon Muukapo, NAFAU Regional Co-Ordinator: Central Region.

Timothy Izaks, NBL Human Capital Manager said the parties have agreed that employee well-being and business sustainability will remain top priorities, thereby securing jobs.

(left to right): Asalia Mushinga – NBL Full-Time Shop Steward; Timothy Izaks – NBL Human Capital Manager; and Valeria Haikela – NAFAU Representative.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

World-best training for Strand Hotel staff

World-best training for Strand Hotel staff

11 September 2015

Team Namibia runs with vigour, starts new training programme for Katutura SMEs

Team Namibia runs with vigour, starts new training programme for Katutura SMEs

18 September 2017

Focal Point Network to meet first time in Africa in 2019, hosted by Namibia

Focal Point Network to meet first time in Africa in 2019, hosted by Namibia

15 November 2018

Cleaver new MD of De Beers Group

Cleaver new MD of De Beers Group

3 June 2016


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<