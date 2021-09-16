Namibia Breweries signs substantive agreement with Food and Allied Workers Union

Namibia Breweries Limited signed their substantive agreement with the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU), effective for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2023.

A Round Robin Resolution was signed by the respective parties on 24 June 2021 for the implementation of wage increases effective 1 July 2021, however, due to COVID-19 regulations that limited face-to-face gatherings, the substantive agreement was only signed on 10 September 2021.

“The negotiation process was not easy, but the parties managed to reach an agreement under the tough circumstances which included the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Simon Muukapo, NAFAU Regional Co-Ordinator: Central Region.

Timothy Izaks, NBL Human Capital Manager said the parties have agreed that employee well-being and business sustainability will remain top priorities, thereby securing jobs.

(left to right): Asalia Mushinga – NBL Full-Time Shop Steward; Timothy Izaks – NBL Human Capital Manager; and Valeria Haikela – NAFAU Representative.