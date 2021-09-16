Allianz Global gets new head of Marine in the Mediterranean and Africa

The Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty (AGCS), insurance company, has announced the appointment of Delphine Marchessaux as the Regional Head for Marine in Mediterranean and Africa effective from 7 December 2021. She takes over from Elisabeth Pinquier who left the Allianz Group and brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry.

AGCS Mediterranean and Africa Managing Director, Patrick Thiels said he is pleased with Delphine’s appointment because she is well connected with clients and brokers in the region and brings a strong management track record as well as profound underwriting expertise.

“I have every confidence that she will further drive growth and profitability in our marine business in the future,” he added.

Delphine joins AGCS from Lloyd’s Europe where she was Chief Underwriting Officer, before that, she spent over 18 years at AXA in various leadership and management roles. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Law through the University of Sheffield and a Postgraduate degree in Aviation Law and Economics from IFURTA.