Select Page

Allianz Global gets new head of Marine in the Mediterranean and Africa

Posted by | Sep 21, 2021 |

Allianz Global gets new head of Marine in the Mediterranean and Africa

The Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty (AGCS), insurance company, has announced the appointment of Delphine Marchessaux as the Regional Head for Marine in Mediterranean and Africa effective from 7 December 2021. She takes over from Elisabeth Pinquier who left the Allianz Group and brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry.

AGCS Mediterranean and Africa Managing Director, Patrick Thiels said he is pleased with Delphine’s appointment because she is well connected with clients and brokers in the region and brings a strong management track record as well as profound underwriting expertise.

“I have every confidence that she will further drive growth and profitability in our marine business in the future,” he added.

Delphine joins AGCS from Lloyd’s Europe where she was Chief Underwriting Officer, before that, she spent over 18 years at AXA in various leadership and management roles. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Law through the University of Sheffield and a Postgraduate degree in Aviation Law and Economics from IFURTA.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Shoemaker Bata Selects New CEO

Shoemaker Bata Selects New CEO

22 April 2016

One Economy Foundation appoints youthful duo to Board of Directors

One Economy Foundation appoints youthful duo to Board of Directors

30 April 2021

Germany celebrates 100 years of ‘Bauhaus’- Local architect invited to view modern building design in Germany

Germany celebrates 100 years of ‘Bauhaus’- Local architect invited to view modern building design in Germany

26 July 2019

Free-to-air broadcaster appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Free-to-air broadcaster appoints new Chief Executive Officer

9 February 2018


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<