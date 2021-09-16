Local arts and crafts now available on new easy to navigate website

Shoppers will now be able to purchase beautiful local arts and crafts online through the newly launched Namibia Crafts Centre website of the

The online shop will mitigate the impact that the pandemic has had on the arts and crafts sector of Namibia as products normally only found in the shops will now be available online at the click of a button. Shipping of the purchases has been made easy through the Namibia Crafts Centre’s (NCC) partnership with DHL.

The platform is the result of the Namibian Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance and GIZ Namibia’s Promotion of Business Advisory and Economic Transformation Services (ProBATS) ongoing collaboration under the German-Namibia cooperation.

The ministries together with ProBATS looked at ways to best counter the economic disruption and downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, craft makers and artisans decided to engage with customers throughout the world by creating an online sales platform.

The easy to navigate, the well-designed website offers visitors and especially buyers a great and secure online buying experience. The products on sale range from; souvenirs, jewellery, leather goods, arts & collectables, upcycled crafts, clothes and many other products. Payments can be completed much like on any other shopping platform and are safe and secure.

“The monumental step forward that we have made as a Centre, by creating and launching Namibia Crafts Centre cannot be underestimated. Namibian arts & crafts will now find a market globally. Our beautiful products made by very talented small scale businesses deserve to have a bigger market and there’s no bigger market than the Internet,” Shareen Thude, Managing Director of the Craft Centre, said.

The online sales platform is as a direct result demonstrates that entrepreneurs and SME’s are able to adapt to disruptions and maintain business operations and overall business sustainability.