Meatco Foundation trains offal cooperative in Kavango region

The Meatco Foundation is assisting the Kavango Livestock Marketing Offal Business cooperative in the Kavango region by providing technical and administrative support.

The cooperative, funded by the Social Security Commission, benefits more than 150 members and creates permanent employment for 11 individuals from the two Kavango regions.

On 7 and 8 September, the Meatco Foundation held a workshop in Rundu aimed at training and finalising the work plan and preparations for the start of the activities.

The topics covered at the training were Business Management, Value-addition, Governance and Project Management. According to the Meatco Foundation, the project is aimed at supporting the cooperative to establish an offal supplying business through a memorandum of understanding with Meatco NCA Ltd, a Meatco subsidiary responsible for the Northern Communal Area (NCA) operations and exclusively purchasing offal at reduced prices and then resale at a profit.

The Cooperative has strategically identified selling points in various towns, constituencies and villages, such as Divundu, Ndiyona and Nkurankuru amongst others.

“Through these initiatives, we provide capacity building, and it is important to financially assist these farmers to do business sustainably while adhering to proper governance in order to render effective services to communities they support,” the Foundation said.