Select Page

White Metal receives exploration licence renewal on Okohongo copper-silver project

Posted by | Sep 20, 2021 |

White Metal receives exploration licence renewal on Okohongo copper-silver project

Junior exploration company, White Metal Resources received a two-year renewal for its exclusive prospecting licence (EPL7071), for the Taranis (Okohongo) Copper-Silver Project in the Kaoko Copperbelt, in northwestern Namibia.

The property size was reduced from its original size of 19,805 hectares to 13,825 hectares as part of the requirements for the EPL renewal. The new expiry date of EPL7071 is 12 June 2023.

Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, in a statement, said they will continue to advance the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project and at the same time pursue a partner to work with them in moving the project forward.

“We have been very successful in our exploration of the Property including developing new copper targets north and south along strike from the Okohongo deposit and completing a new Mineral Resource Estimate. We will continue to work the Project in tandem with White Metal’s flagship gold project, the Tower Stock Gold Project, located in Ontario,” Stares said.

White Metal’s new mineral resource estimate for the project is based on a total of 28 (3,226 metres) reverse circulation drill holes (518 chip samples in resource) and 781.70 metres of historical diamond drill core in 4 holes (63 core samples in resource).

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Shaw River secures off-taker

Shaw River secures off-taker

24 October 2014

Aukam takes a concrete step to industrial-scale graphite production after ministry issues comprehensive mining licence

Aukam takes a concrete step to industrial-scale graphite production after ministry issues comprehensive mining licence

11 May 2020

Hybrid Power plant to boost Arandis

Hybrid Power plant to boost Arandis

5 December 2014

Charcoal Association to host annual Expo on Friday

Charcoal Association to host annual Expo on Friday

8 August 2018


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<