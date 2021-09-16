Manica Group goes green

Freight logistic company, Manica Group Namibia recently announced that their recycling programme is officially up and running at all their sites.

The group launched the programme to reduce the waste impact on the local community as well as comply with the environmental policy.

“Every time we recycle, we save our environment a little more, we cut down fewer trees and use less water and energy and because all manufactured items require natural resources and our growing population and lack of recycling is putting server strain on our planet,” they added.

The group said that the recycling programme is simple and straightforward and only requires a few small changes in peoples daily habits.

“All individual desk bins were removed and each department received recycling stations, each station has a general waste bin, recyclable waste bin and paper bin,” they explained.

The group said the bins are then emptied at their four-way stations where the waste is then collected and taken away for recycling and re-use.

“Thank you to our safety, health, environment and quality team and staff members for embracing the change and making a great success of the programme and the future of our planet rests in our hands, therefore we remain committed to environmental stewardship and leading by example,” they concluded.