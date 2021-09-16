MTC NFA Cup Aweh Last 8 confirmed

NFA- Veteran midfielder Letu Shatimuene rolled back the years as he led Citizens into the quarterfinals of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh and Civics edged Tura Magic in a dramatic penalties shootout at the UNAM Stadium in Windhoek on Sunday afternoon.

With six sides already in the hat for the Last 8 draw of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh, it was down to two more games on Sunday and Letu Shatimuene scored a cracking free-kick to put his side ahead against DTS Hopsol and it was 2-0 for Soweto-based Citizens with Uaundjorure Nakambare on target, all in the first half.

That was all she wrote as Hopsol pushed to get back into it but it was not to be in the end.

In the final MTC NFA Cup Aweh Round of 16 ties, Tura Magic and Civics served up a tantalizing encounter as dusk descended on Windhoek.

The entertaining match opening came via the youngster from Erongo Region Mbakondja Tjahikika who finished off a fine move by the Magicians, scoring into the low near corner and race off to celebrate, right at the end of the first half.

Civics came close on several occasions in the first half but poor decision-making and fine defence kept them at bay as Aubrey Amseb, Dynamo Fredericks and Marcel Papama ran riot.

The equalizer finally came as Charles Hambira handled in the box and Amseb duly converted the spot-kick in added time to send the game into penalties.

The shoot-out was so dramatic that every player on the pitch kicked and in the end Civics emerged 8-7 to advance to the Quarterfinals.

The MTC NFA Cup Aweh Quarterfinals to be played on 25 and 26 September, at venues and times to be confirmed, are as follows: Khuse vs Civics, Young Brazilians vs Blue Waters, Citizens vs Young African, Tigers vs Mighty Gunners.