EIF and MTC agree to combine social responsibility efforts for environmental protection

MTC and the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia signed an agreement this week to combine their efforts on corporate social responsibility projects and on investment programmes with a view to promote environmental sustainability and to help protect nature.

The fund’s Chief Executive, Benedict Libanda said “We envision that partnering with MTC will amplify our ability to improve the accessibility of environmental and climate change information, and if appropriately applied, through information and communication technology, we can empower local people to make informed decisions regarding environmental issues, thus enhancing conservation.”

“At the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia, we are committed to invest in innovation to achieve sustainable development. Over the past three years, we have disbursed grants valued at more than N$583 million, ensuring that more than 240,000 hectares of land are under conservation, which created more than 950 mostly rural employment opportunities,” he highlighted.

MTC’s Chief of Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo said “this partnership is a demonstration of our commitment to doing business in a sustainable manner and taking our responsibility to improve sustainability in our sector and country seriously as it relates to the environment.”

“Sustainability for us means doing business in such a way that we are able to meet the needs of our customers without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs,” he said.

To date, the fund has mobilised more than N$1.7 billion mostly from multilateral and developmental funding institutions and investment partners.