Whistleblower platform to combat corruption introduced by Agribank

The Agricultural Bank of Namibia (AgriBank) has introduced an anonymous whistleblower platform were unethical, corrupt or fraudulent activities can be reported by staff, members of the public as well as other stakeholders.

The introduction of the whistleblower platform is intended to provide overall guidance for reporting concerns and or wrongdoings and to further encourage staff, customers and all other stakeholders to raise concerns within the bank, Agribank spokesperson Fillemon Nangonya said in a statement.

“Agribank regards ethical business behaviour to be the responsibility of every person in the bank and is reflected not only in our relationships with each other but also with our customers, suppliers, shareholders and other stakeholders,” he added.

Nangonya said the following issues like criminal offences (such as fraud, bribery, corruption, theft and receipt of facilitation payments); failure to comply with laws and misuse of company property and damage to company property can be reported on the platform.

“Users of the bank’s whistleblowing reporting platform must act in good faith and are therefore encouraged not to make false accusations when reporting any concerns,” he said, adding that members of the public or stakeholders of Agribank who report unfounded accusations to tarnish the image or brand of the Bank will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Nangonya meanwhile said members of the public or stakeholders have the choice to report an incident anonymously, however, the identity of such a person will always be protected.