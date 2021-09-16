Select Page

UNAM’s language departments opens refurnished multimedia room

Sep 16, 2021

The German, Afrikaans and French Language Departments of the University of Namibia this week inaugurated a newly furnished multi-media room.

The room is equipped with a new whiteboard, projector, new chairs, new tables as well new language teaching material worth approximately N$50,000, funded by the German Embassy.

The refurnished room was officially inaugurated by Professor Dr Kenneth Matengu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Namibia and H.E. Herbert Beck, the Ambassador of Germany to Namibia on Wednesday.

“Quality teaching needs also a quality environment. We are happy to assist UNAM in providing that environment, not only for German but for all languages taught at the University,” Beck said.

Beck said promoting the German language is a major instrument in his country’s cultural relations and education policy.

H.E. Herbert Beck, the Ambassador of Germany to Namibia speaking at the inauguration. (German Embassy Windhoek).

 

