Select Page

Underprivileged first-year nursing students receive workplace attires from local company

Posted by | Sep 16, 2021 |

Underprivileged first-year nursing students receive workplace attires from local company

PanMed Investment recently donated nursing attire to support first-year students from disadvantaged backgrounds, at the University of Namibia (UNAM).

The owner of PanMed Dr Martha Shiyanga said she started this initiative because first-year students would visit her store in search of nursing attires long after practicals had started.

“This reminded me of the many challenges students face during university and because of this reoccurring instance, we decided to make this initiative part of our corporate social responsibility moving forward,” she added.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the acting Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Louise Pretorius, Galukeni Kadhila expressed his sincere gratitude to the PanMed team.

“The uniforms will be given to first-year nursing students, chosen from four of the university’s campuses that offer the Bachelor of Nursing Science programme,” said Pretorius.

In 2019, the School of Nursing at the University of Namibia introduced a new uniform attire to nature students’ professional outlook and to easily identify nursing students in public clinics and hospitals. Nursing is offered at the Windhoek, Oshakati, Rundu and Southern Campuses.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

NAMFISA scoops award for best annual report

NAMFISA scoops award for best annual report

14 March 2018

Diamond traders in Tsumeb

Diamond traders in Tsumeb

28 October 2016

Credit growth continues to slow as economy contracts

Credit growth continues to slow as economy contracts

10 January 2018

School aims to spread modern teaching techniques

School aims to spread modern teaching techniques

3 June 2016


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<