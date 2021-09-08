Select Page

Sister cities’ agreements supports youth programmes – Youth artists and authors receive prize monies after showcasing talent

Sep 15, 2021

The City of Windhoek’s Deputy Mayor, Clemencia Hanases handed over the prize money to the 2021 youth artists and authors who participated in the Richmond Sister City local competition on 7 September.

The 13 learners from various Windhoek schools took part in this year’s competition organised by the City of Windhoek’s sister city Richmond City from the United States.

Speaking at the handover, Hanases said the competition is a testimony that sister cities’ agreements are not confined to the City Halls, but are bearing fruits such as supporting youth programmes as part of community exchanges.

Justine Nangolo from Windhoek Gymnasium expressed her gratitude for the incredible opportunity presented by Richmond City through the City of Windhoek for providing them with an opportunity to showcase their talents and encouraged fellow learners to participate in such competitions as they help improve skills and envision a better future.

The competition held under the theme ‘United in Hope’ saw eight of the thirteen learners from Windhoek walking away with prizes totalling N$6400.

The learners from A. Shipena Secondary School, Windhoek Gymnasium Private School, Chairman Mao Zedong High School, Ella Du Plessis Secondary School, and Frans Art Training School all participated in creative categories such as artwork writing, photography and poems.

 

