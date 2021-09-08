Select Page

Wildlife Resorts offers 50% discount to local and SADC frontline workers

Posted by | Sep 15, 2021 |

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced a 50% discount offering to all frontline officers in Namibia and SADC on renewing or acquiring a Namleisure card.

On top of this, each frontline officer who renews or acquires a Namleisure card stands a chance to win a two-night stay for two people at any of its establishments.

“Every frontline officer is worthy of being honoured and celebrated for the unmeasurable sacrifices they have been making and continue to make. We thus hope that this gesture from us can accord all our frontline officers in Namibia and SADC an opportunity to rest and recuperate when time allows as they have surely sacrificed a lot for all of us,” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director.

NWR spokesperson, Mufaro Nesongano said with the Namleisure card, each frontline officer will qualify for a cheaper rate off NWR’s current special on accommodation and a 25% discount on activities and meals at any NWR resort for a year.

“To qualify for the discount, they need to provide proof of their frontline status during the application period. The other special, which is in honour of them, will allow Namibians and SADC residents an opportunity to book at any of our Eco resorts (Dolomite, Onkoshi and Sossus Dune Lodge) for two nights and get the third night for free,” he added.

The campaign started in late August and will run until 15 October 2021.

 

