German Embassy and local NGO ink funding agreement to support the country’s emergency medical assistance

Posted by | Sep 15, 2021 |

The German Embassy partnered with the local NGO “E.M.A- Emergency Medical Assistance Organisation” to support the government to provide excellent medical assistance during the current pandemic and beyond.

On 14 September, Fabian Martens E.M.A 1st. Chairperson, together with Mike Chart Public Liaison Medic of E.M.A. Emergency Medical Assistance Organisation, signed the grant agreement with German Ambassador in Windhoek, Herbert Beck.

With a total of N$1,700,000 from the 2021 micro-project fund of the German Embassy, E.M.A will purchase five medical emergency units and other additional medical equipment to hand over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

This equipment will help to support medical state institutions to mitigate the still ongoing impact of Covid-19 on Windhoek residents. Especially the medical emergency units will help to decongest the demand of urgent emergencies and help to manage the intake of non-Covid-19 related casualties as well.

Since its inception, E.M.A has been able to assist over 600 patients, of which 98% are residing in informal settlements around Windhoek.

From l.t.r, Mike Chart, Public Liaison Medic – E.M.A, Fabian Martens, 1st Chairperson – E.M.A, and Ambassador Herbert Beck (German Embassy) during the signing of the grant agreement.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

