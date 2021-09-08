Paralympian medalists rewarded by digital enabler

Paralympians Ananias Shikongo and Johannes Nambala this week were rewarded with N$100,000 and N$70,000, respectively by MTC as a token of appreciation for representing the country remarkably at the just ended Paralympic games in Tokyo.

The appreciation gesture was done at MTC’s Head Office where Sem Shimanda, who is Shikongo’s guide also received N$50,000 for the significant role that he plays. In addition to the prize monies, the athletes also received brand new iphone12 each.

Ananias bagged a silver medal in the men’s T11 400m final, while Nambala bagged a Bronze medal

in the T13 400m.

At the event, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo commended with enthusiast sportsmen and women who have proudly and spectacularly raised and put the Namibian flag high on international competitions.

“Our athletes have triumphantly represented us and carried our national flag high such that the world is once again talking of Namibia. As a nation, we are hence proud and appreciative as we recognize and celebrate their outstanding performance in Tokyo”.

“We are inspired that anything is possible and that it only takes a winning attitude, and drive and commitment of a winner to be a winner. You are an inspiration to aspiring future athletes,” he added.

On behalf of the athletes, their coach Letu Hamuhola thanked MTC for the appreciative gesture. “Paralympic athletes are usually overlooked; hence we highly appreciate this inclusive gesture from MTC, whereby the athletes’ guide is also recognised and appreciated for the crucial role which they play. We all know that without the guide, the athlete cannot do much at all.”

“For Namibia to continue producing future world-class athletes like Ananias and Nambala, more corporates must start to sustainably invest and support sport development programs in the country,” Ekandjo concluded, while representing Nampower at the event, Corporate Communication and Marketing Officer Martha Shifotoka also echoed the same sentiments.