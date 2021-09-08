Select Page

Kapana Cook-Off Windhoek round set for this weekend

Posted by | Sep 14, 2021 |

Kapana Cook-Off Windhoek round set for this weekend

The 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition, which was launched on 7 May, will host its central round on Saturday, 18 September at the Soweto Market in Katurura.

The competition which aims to promote entrepreneurship, launched in May this year, with the Coastal round taking place in the same month, however, the competition had to be put on hold due to the government imposed nationwide COVID-19 restrictions.

With the COVID-19 restrictions now relaxed, the central and northern rounds of the Kapana Cook-Off are scheduled to take place on Saturday, 18 September and Saturday, 2 October respectively, with the final set to take place on Saturday, 16 October in Windhoek.

The winner will be awarded a chance to either start up or formalise their existing business with the winning prize which is worth N$100,000, which includes a fully-fledged mobile food truck and a cash prize of N$10 000. Second and third place winners will win cash prizes of N$7000 and N$3000 respectively.

“The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off is one of the vehicles Nedbank Namibia utilises to reach out to the small players in the market, who are ultimately already running a small business, who aspire to expand and formalise their operations. It is run on a national scale, demonstrating how resolute we are at reaching Namibians everywhere, no one is left behind, the winner could be anywhere in Namibia, and the cook-off opens a door in providing an opportunity someone may never have dreamt of,” said Nedbank Namibia Communications and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge.

To date, Nedbank Namibia has invested over N$3,000,000 in hosting this flagship national competition in support of small businesses and celebrating our true Namibian cuisine.

The competition is hosted in partnership with Bakpro and the Namibian Chefs Association.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Send Money now easier

Send Money now easier

26 February 2016

20 startups pitch their business ideas at first Slingshot Fund ‘Pitch on Point’ event

20 startups pitch their business ideas at first Slingshot Fund ‘Pitch on Point’ event

9 February 2021

Camelthorn Beer gets a facelift

Camelthorn Beer gets a facelift

25 August 2017

Local ICT firm clinches WorksPad’s distributor deal

Local ICT firm clinches WorksPad’s distributor deal

18 December 2017


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<