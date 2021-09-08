Select Page

Meatco still supplying the Asian market with bone-in meat products

The meat processing and marketing entity, Meatco recently stated that exports of beef to the Chinese market are still ongoing.

Meatco spokesperson Rosa Hamukuaja-Thobias said that despite the setback in the last financial year where the company was forced to stop exporting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entity resumed exporting with the last export of 22 tonnes being shipped to China on 19 August 2021.

“The Chinese market continues to be a strategic market for us and as Meatco we see ourselves continuing with this market in the long run,” she said, adding that the Chinese market takes in bone-in meat products, unlike other key niche markets which do not take bone-in products, which makes this particular market lucrative to the entity.

According to Hamukuaja-Thobias, since the agreement to serve the Chinese market in 2019, a total of 6217.81914 tonnes have been delivered to date.

“We currently are serving the market with all the beef products one derives from a carcass like offal’s, bone-in and boneless meat products. And this is good business for us,” she concluded.

 

