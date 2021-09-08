Cancer Association official hands over renovated Paediatric Oncology ward to health ministry

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) this week officially handed back the Ward 8 West Childhood Paediatric Oncology Ward of Windhoek Central Hospital to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, after extensive renovations which cost N$350,000.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the project commenced in April, but the third wave of COVID-19 seriously delayed the efforts to complete all the work timely.

He also expressed his appreciation to all partners who participated in the project and reaffirmed to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Executive Director, Ben Nangombe, that CAN will continue to support the fight against cancer in Namibia, despite the harrowing consequences that COVID-19 has inflicted on the economy and also the Association’s budget.

“Perseverance despite the challenges is our only focus, we cannot fail our patients,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), Nadia Britz thanked CAN for the tremendous work they do to help fight cancer in the country and commended the smart partnership approach allowing NBL and other stakeholders to take hands with CAN in support of the Ministry’s efforts.

“NBL has contributed N$217,000 towards the upgrading of the ward’s infrastructure and, in line with the group purpose of ‘creating a future, enhancing life’, w hope these revamped conditions will support the treatment of the ward’s young patients and be a comfort to their families,” she said.

CAN is grateful to all partners who have made this project a success, the Bankers Association of Namibia, N$90,000 by each commercial bank making a donation, NBL donated N$75,000 towards the project and replaced the linoleum floors and on bathroom walls at an additional cost of N$142,000, Pupkewitz Foundation for sponsoring all the paint and labour to refurbish the entire ward, Polka Plumbing for fixing of sanitary units, Ida Smit for the decorative painting of wall murals, Estell Viljoen for the sewing of new curtains for all room, N$50,000 from CHICA’s childhood cancer support fund and the Namibian community who remain committed to supporting CAN.