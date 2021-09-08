Eagles squad for ICC T20 World Cup appearance announced

Cricket Namibia last week on Friday announced a 16-man squad that will represent the country at the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates scheduled to take place from 17 October to 14 November.

The players selected are: Merwe Erasmus (Captain), JJ Smit (Vice Captain), Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Picky Ya France, Michau du Preez (wk), Mauritius Ngupita (Reserve player).

Eagles national head coach Pierre de Bruyn congratulated players that have been selected and feels that they deserve the selection considering their outstanding commitment and performances in the past few months.

“Representing your country in a World Cup is a privilege and it does not come across very often in one’s career. I wish the players all the very best,” he added.

Commenting on the selection Eagles captain, Gerhard Erasmus is positive with the selected players and believes the squad has come a long way in terms of roles and team dynamics.

Meanwhile, Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller said Namibia’s participation in the T20 World Cup is a big occasion and a great opportunity, not only for the men’s team but for the entire country.

“We have made very positive strides in the recent 18 months and are looking forward compete at this level. To qualify as one of the top 16 countries is already a significant achievement. Our aim however is to progress through to the second phase of the competition,” Muller concluded.