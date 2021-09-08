Tourism sector needs to develop unique products to reboot sector says Shifeta

The Minister of Environment, Tourism, and Forestry (MEFT), Pohamba Shifeta this week said they have identified the need for the tourism sector to develop and promote unique products relating to gastronomy, astrotourism, agro-tourism, heritage, cultural tourism, and village tourism to grow the sector and associated tourism industries

According to Shifeta there is also a need to strongly focus on marketing what the country has to offer and the ministry, in conjunction with Namibia Tourism Board, is in the process of running a domestic marketing campaign aimed at creating awareness within the domestic market.

Furthermore, Shifeta said MEFT is also developing a tourism recovery plan which will support the continuous government efforts to reboot the tourism sector and offer the opportunity to build back the sector even better.

The tourism recovery plan will be dynamic and practical as it is necessary to respond to the continuously evolving scenarios of the pandemic and the different ways in which it is impacting the sector, he added.

“I must mention that the implementation of the recovery plan will be a whole of government approach as tourism is a lifeline for many other sectors and industries, he added.

Shifeta said the ministry, has learned that it is imperative to have both international and domestic tourism travelers for the sustainability and resilience of the tourism sector without relying on one market only.