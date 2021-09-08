Independent regional airline, Airlink always on time

Independent regional airline, Airlink, which currently offers passenger services linking Namibia and South Africa has been ranked as South Africa’s most punctual airline, based on its 98% average on-time performance for the year to date, according to the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

This puts Airlink on track to repeat its 2020 top ranking when its overall on-time performance was consistently better than 96%.

“It proves that there is always room for improvement. On-time performance is crucial for our customers who rely on Airlink for their business and leisure travel in the region, including those connecting with our expanding list of long-haul partner airlines. The reliability of our service has helped to fuel demand for our flights. As a result of our steady growth, Airlink now provides its hallmark service on mainline routes in addition to serving our traditional base of smaller cities and towns. Today, our fleet of over 50 aircraft serve more than 45 destinations across the widest network of all airlines in the region,” explained Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

“Similarly, cargo shippers depend on Airlink to ensure their goods reach their markets on time and in pristine condition,” he added.

According to ACSA’s recent scores, Airlink achieved a 98.11% score for August 2021 and for the overall year to date for its flights departing and arriving at all ACSA-managed airports. To be classified as “on-time”, departures and arrivals have to occur within 15 minutes of their published schedule

“This performance is a testament to our laser focus on providing excellent and reliable service. It also reflects the dedication and hard work of our partners and service providers in giving our customers a frictionless travel experience,” said Foster.