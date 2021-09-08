Select Page

Windhoek City municipality promises to create erven in informal areas

The City of Windhoek is set to implement a large-scale land development programme aimed at creating 7000 erven in informal settlements and 3000 in informal areas.

In addition, 5000 erven will be created through a pre-allocation intervention, Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Dr. Job Amupanda revealed this week during a media briefing on the outcome of a land and housing workshop attended by Councillors and senior manager last week.

At the concluded workshop participants also agreed to register a holding company called Nova Actus Holding (PTY) LTD and its subsidiary. The company is expected to submit a funding proposal to Council for consideration within a period of six months.

According to Amupanda, the holding company is expected to speed up the process of land servicing and housing construction by eliminating the delays experienced with contractors and the tendering process, which in most cases results in delays in the implementation of projects and inflation of housing and servicing prices.

“The company will play in the space of brick making, land servicing, and insurance for low-cost housing amongst others,” said Amupanda.

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

