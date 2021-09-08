Cancer Association launches Sunset Jazz in support of CHICA Namibia

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) launched the one-night-only jazz show on 9 September to the benefit of CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer), a support programme within the Association.

The fund generated by this event will help to sustain the CHICA programme.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at CAN said the Sunset Jazz Show will take place on 25 September at 18:00 with Hotel Thule as the venue and performances by Lize Ehlers, Glaucio Ngaca and Natasha Ndjiharine.

“Limited, 60 only, tickets are N$250 per person and includes a welcome drink and snacks, tickets are for sale at the CAN offices and stick COVID-19 regulations will apply,” he added.

He further expressed that to support Namibian families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis, the CHICA programme welcomes paediatric oncology patients in the CHICA Interim Home while receiving treatment in Windhoek.

He also stated that CAN also supports the kid’s cancer ward at Windhoek Central Hospital, in addition, to help childhood cancer patients financially, with transport and when the family is in need when the child patient passes on Can also assist with funeral costs.

“Children deserve only the best, and it is imperative that quality childhood cancer care and support remains non-negotiable in Namibian,” said Rolf.

He said they appreciate the partnership of our sponsors to make this event possible, 99fm, Hotel Thule, CIC a leading supply chain and the artists.

Statistics show that childhood cancer is on the rise globally, earlier diagnosis and timely treatment of these cancers allow a greater survival rate and blood cancer, brain and eye tumours remain the most prevalent forms of childhood cancer in Namibia.