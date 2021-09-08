Select Page

Spitzkoppe community receives two water tanks to help with additional storage capacity for drinking water

Posted by | Sep 9, 2021 |

Orano Mining Namibia donated two water tanks to the !Oe-≠Gan Traditional Authority to assist the community of Spitzkoppe with additional storage capacity for drinking water.

The two drums ; 5000 liter and 10 000 liter and fittings were handed to the Headman of Spitzkoppe Village, Mr Benjamin !Naruseb, and members of the Spitzkoppe Development Committee and the #Gaingu Conservancy on Tuesday this week.

The community currently collects water in containers from the campsite so the water tanks will be installed within the village for easier access.

The drought has put a strain on the underground water resources in the Spitzkoppe area (and other settlements in the region), and increased storage capacity will reduce the frequency of emergency supply by water tanker from outside the area or from far-off boreholes.

left to right: Mr Jacques van Wyk (Orano Mining Namibia), Mr Paul Goosen (Orano Mining Namibia), Mr Samuel !Narib (Spitzkoppe Development Committee), Ms Willemiena Guriras (Spitzkoppe Development Committee), Headman Benjamin !Naruseb (Spitzkoppe Development Committee), Ms Chiron Byl (#Gaingu Conservancy) and Mr Innocent !Narib (Orano Mining Namibia).

