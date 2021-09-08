Miss Namibia second princess aims for Miss Earth crown

First year entrepreneurship student at the University of Namibia (UNAM), Michelle Mukuve has entered the Miss Earth beauty pageant.

Miss Earth is an annual international environmental-themed beauty pageant, that promotes environmental awareness, conversation and social responsibility.

Mukuve hails from the Kavango East Region and has always had a flair for beauty contest and was crowned Miss Rundu in 2019 and was second runner up in Miss Namibia and she is determined to become the first Namibian to be crowned Miss Earth, come 2022.

Mukuva said with the Miss Earth crown in mind, she hopes to fly the Namibian and African flags so high that only the eagles and satellites can catch her up there. She further mentioned that the support of the UNAM community, as well as confidence in herself will go a long way in helping her win this grand prize.

“One of the hardest things to manage for any student, is time, especially when you have other interests that are dear to your hear, therefore I would encourage students to plan, stay on schedule and build a support system for themselves,” she added.

She further said that students should focus on their goals, set boundaries, ask for help when they need it and most importantly, break from set routines, once in a while.