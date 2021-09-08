Ministers to take part in the International Cooperation Forum in Egypt

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah this week led a delegation to Cairo to participate in the International Cooperation Forum (Egypt-ICF) under the high patronage of H.E Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, from 8 to 9 September.

The event, organized by Egypt in collaboration with regional development banks will bring together policy makers, multilateral and bilateral development partners, private sectors, civil society and think tanks with the aim to join efforts in identifying the parameters of sustainable recovery.

The Forum underscores the significance of multilateralism with emphasis on country ownership for building back better transition economies and developing countries, with special focus on Africa.

Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will participate in a panel, titled “Multilateralism and International Cooperation in the Post COVID-19 era”.

The Deputy Prime Minister is accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Calle Schlettwein.