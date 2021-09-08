Namibia condemns coup d’état in Guinea

Namibia is following with great concern the current developments in the Republic of Guinea, and condemns the coup d’état that culminated in the arrest of Alpha Condé, President of Guinea, the dissolution of the country’s Constitution and its Executive, as well as the closure of Guinea’s land and air borders.

The Ministry of International Relations Executive Director, Ambassador Penda Naanda in a statement said Namibia strongly dissapproves of the lack of respect for the legitimate and democratically elected President of Guinea, and calls upon the military to respect the rule of law and the return to civilian rule. In this regard, Namibia calls upon the citizens of Guinea not to resort to violence in addressing their concerns.

“Namibia further reiterates its unwavering support for the principle enshrined in the AU Constitutive Act, of condemning and rejecting unconstitutional changes of government,” he said, adding that Namibia aligns herself with the statement issued by H.E. Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chairperson of the African Union, and H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and reiterates their call for the Peace and Security Council to address this issue as a matter of urgency.

Meanwhile, Naanda said Namibia joins the international community in calling for the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Condé, and the return to constitutional order.