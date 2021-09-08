Lüderitz Public Library receives book donation and other supplies

The Lüderitz Public Library received a donation of books and other supplies from the Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia HE Wisnu Edi Pratignyo during his first official visit to Lüderitz.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Lüderitz Librarian Beverley Van Wyk thanked him for the books and supplies donated, which would enhance their ability to serve the needs of their diverse users.

Pratignyo said through this donation they want children to learn to appreciate good books, read as often as possible and enjoy reading as a constructive way to spend their time.

“Over the tree decades, the two countries have build a partnership and friendship founded on shared interests, mutual respects and people to people ties,” he added.

The everyday interactions are highlighted by the increasing cooperation including educational fields, such as scholarship opportunities for the Namibian young generation to undertake their education and training programmes in Indonesia offered by the Indonesian government.