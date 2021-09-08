Select Page

Lüderitz Public Library receives book donation and other supplies

Posted by | Sep 8, 2021 |

The Lüderitz Public Library received a donation of books and other supplies from the Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia HE Wisnu Edi Pratignyo during his first official visit to Lüderitz.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Lüderitz Librarian Beverley Van Wyk thanked him for the books and supplies donated, which would enhance their ability to serve the needs of their diverse users.

Pratignyo said through this donation they want children to learn to appreciate good books, read as often as possible and enjoy reading as a constructive way to spend their time.

Over the tree decades, the two countries have build a partnership and friendship founded on shared interests, mutual respects and people to people ties,” he added.

The everyday interactions are highlighted by the increasing cooperation including educational fields, such as scholarship opportunities for the Namibian young generation to undertake their education and training programmes in Indonesia offered by the Indonesian government.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

