The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences approves the Namibia selection committee

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has approved the Namibia International Feature Film Awards Selection Committee.

A 7-member committee of Namibian Creatives and Cinephiles got the green light ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards, popularly known as ‘The Oscars’.

Composed of a diverse group of Namibians, Obed Emvula will head the Namibian Oscars Selection Committee as chairperson. Other members include; Bridget Pickering, Tim Huebschle, Marinda Stein, Abius Akwaake, Richard Pakleppa, and Linda de Jager.

“What emphasizes this promise of a global award for Namibia is evident in our resolve to tell unique stories that reveal our unique realities and that define us as Namibians and as Africans. This is why we will not take this humbling opportunity to give a platform to credible Namibian films at the Oscars annually, for granted,” said Emvula.

According to Emvula, the committee will call for Namibian entries ahead of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

“This opens up an opportunity for all Namibians with eligible and qualifying films to submit without a submission fee charged,” he concluded.