NUST students visit Walvis Bay harbour to learn more about port operations

Sep 8, 2021

A group of marine engineering students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology this week visited the Port of Walvis Bay for first-hand observation how the industrial side of the port operates.

From their port visit, the students proceeded to other Walvis Bay companies as part of their experiential learning requirements.

The Executive: Commercial Services at the Namibian Ports Authority, Elias Mwenyo said it is their quest to stimulate young minds to develop an interest in maritime professions and to support suitable candidates to obtain relevant qualifications.

For instance, in 2013 the ports authority introduced a Catch-Them-Young scheme to expose young people to the requirements for careers in the maritime industry.

To realize this, the entity entered into an agreement with the Lawhill Maritime Centre, which is part of Simon’s Town School in Cape Town. The centre agreed to accommodate qualifying Namibian learners from high school level in their curriculum. Since the inception of the programme, 12 learners have successfully completed their schooling at the cost of over N$1 million. These learners have subsequently progressed to tertiary level studies in the maritime field.

 

