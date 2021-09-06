GIPF invests N$10.2 million into animal nutrition and medicine blocks manufacturing

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) this week announced its contribution to the pioneering manufacturing of animal nutrition and medicine blocks.

GIPF invested approx. N$10.2million into WinSalt Manufacture, a 100% Namibian owned company situated in Walvis Bay, Namibia which produces a variety of nutritious Salt Blocks for the agricultural industry.

“The GIPF saw an opportunity in the agricultural industry through animal feed and nutrition blocks and decided to spearhead investments towards the manufacturing thereof for all livestock,” shared David Nuyoma, CEO GIPF.

WinSalt is a trendsetter in this industry. The company is the first of its kind in Africa and the World to have manufactured animal nutrition and medicine blocks with indigenous ingredients like moringa and the devil’s claw.

To date WinSalt has manufactured nutritional and medicine blocks with the following ingredients: Pure Salt; seaweed; apple; carrot; garlic; cherry; moringa; cobalt iodine; trace minerals; sulphur; aniseed; selenium; aloe and tannin inhibitor.

The above-mentioned nutrition and medicine blocks last four times longer than other molasses blocks in the industry. The blocks are cost effective for farmers, weather resistant, contain zero sediment and molasses (sugar) and improve animal nutrition and health.

“The WinSalt Manufacture blocks are made from raw materials that are sourced locally. The blocks are highly recommended as they allow the animals to regulate their own salt and mineral intake per lick. These blocks have proven to be popular on cattle and livestock farms in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia,” said Nuyoma.

With a staff complement of 8 employees, WinSalt strives to increase it to 25 employees. The company have this far exported internationally to Australia, South Korea, Spain, Portugal, Zambia and Angola and is currently busy with the South African market.

“GIPF appeals to all its members and the public to watch the impact of the WinSalt Manufacture investment and testimonies on One Africa, NBC and on all GIPF social media platforms between 09 September 2021 to 17 September 2021,” concluded Nuyoma.