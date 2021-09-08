GIPF invests N$10.2 million in animal nutrition and medicine blocks manufacturer

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) this week announced its investment in a private sector company that makes animal food and medicine blocks.

The GIPF invested approximately N$10.2 million in WinSalt Manufacture, a 100% Namibian-owned company in Walvis Bay which produces a variety of nutritional salt blocks for the agricultural industry.

“The GIPF saw an opportunity in the agricultural industry through animal feeds and nutritional blocks and decided to spearhead investments to the manufacturing thereof for all livestock,” shared David Nuyoma, the fund’s principal officer and Chief Executive.

WinSalt is a trendsetter in this industry. The company is the first of its kind in Africa and the world to manufacture animal nutrition and medicine blocks with indigenous ingredients like moringa and devil’s claw. So far, it has manufactured blocks based on more than ten different ingredients. In addition, the company claims that its blocks last four times longer than other molasses-based animal feed blocks, pointing out that their blocks are not eroded when deployed in the field.

“The WinSalt Manufacture blocks are made from raw materials that are sourced locally. The blocks are highly recommended as they allow the animals to regulate their own salt and mineral intake per lick. These blocks have proven to be popular on cattle and livestock farms in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia,” said Nuyoma.

The company have so far exported blocks to Australia, South Korea, Spain, Portugal, Zambia and Angola and is currently engaging the South African market.