City of Windhoek to commence with construction of new cycle lanes

The City of Windhoek will commence with the construction of new bicycle lanes on 8 September 2021 and continue with this project until 31 January 2022.

The construction will be done along Florence Nightingale Street in Khomasdal, Dr Kuaima Riruako Street in Dorado Park and Windhoek West and Andrew Kloppers and Brahms Streets, which will affect traffic flow in this streets during the construction period.

The municipality said the new bicycle lanes will be constructed within existing road lanes as well as along existing sidewalks.

“The public is to take note of change in traffic conditions during and after construction and we apologize for any inconvenience while the necessary work is underway,” the municipality said.